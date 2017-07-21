Long Beach Man Claims He Is Being Denied $5-Million Lotto Prize Because Underage Son Bought Ticket

Long Beach man is suing the state and the California Lottery Commission, claiming he was denied $5 million in prize money because his 16-year-old son purchased his winning ticket.

In October, Ward Thomas sent his son to buy five scratchers from a Mobil gas station on Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach using a dozen other winning tickets, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

After snagging the tickets, the teen went outside to pass them to his father.

At home that night, Thomas scratched the tickets and discovered that one was a winner, with a prize value of $5 million.

