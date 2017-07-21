Man Suspected in Series of Sexual Assaults in Beverly Hills Arrested: Police

A man who is believed to be involved in a series of sexual assaults in Beverly Hills has been arrested, police officials announced Friday.

Joshua Stevens, 26, of Culver City, was wanted in connection with three assaults that allegedly took place on Thursday between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The incidents occurred in the 200 block of North Rodeo Drive, the 400 block of North Canon Drive and the 9600 block of South Santa Monica Boulevard, respectively, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

In each case, Stevens allegedly approached the victims and grabbed them.

The victims were able to get away and apparently sustained “minimal or no physical injuries,” police said in a news release.

Police believe that the motive behind the incidents was sexual.

Police were canvasing the area with photos of Stevens, and an employee of a local business spotted the suspect and alerted authorities, Lt. Scott Dowling told KTLA.

Stevens was taken into custody at 9 p.m. near the intersection of Canon Drive and Dayton Way.

KTLA’s Geoff Peters and Matt Phillips contributed to this story.