Mother of Man Fatally Shot by Police at Huntington Beach Sports Complex Set to File $20-Million Lawsuit

The mother of a 29-year-old man who was fatally shot by police at a Huntington Beach sports complex in March plans to file a federal civil-rights lawsuit Friday seeking $20 million in damages from the city, her attorneys said Thursday.

Angela Hernandez’s son, Steven Schiltz, was shot and killed by two Huntington Beach police officers on a soccer field at the Huntington Central Park Sports Complex on March 9.

Attorneys representing Hernandez said Thursday that they have scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon outside the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Santa Ana to discuss the lawsuit.

The suit alleges wrongful death, excessive force and inadequate training on the part of the officers, as well as negligence and battery.

