Officials Offer $10,000 Reward for Information in 2015 Fatal Drive-By Shooting in Willowbrook

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information related to a 2015 fatal drive-by shooting near Willowbrook.

Kejon Wayne Atkins, 22, was standing along 126th Street and Wilmington Avenue near his home on July 23, 2015 when a gold-colored sedan drove up to him. A passenger in the car fired several shots at Atkins and the victim was struck in the upper torso. Atkins was taken to a hospital where he died four days later on July 27.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.

Surveillance video, released Friday, shows two vehicles, that officials believe were involved, driving away from the area.

The second vehicle was described as a maroon Pontiac Aztec, possibly with a gray-colored lower half.

The two vehicles headed south onto Wilmington Avenue then west onto El Segundo Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s department.

Kejon played football for Long Beach City College.

“His family is asking for help to gain closure on the loss of their loved one,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

Atkins’ mother, Techa Adams, said she remembers the fatal incident like it was yesterday.

“That day keeps playing over and over and over again,” Adams said.

She told KTLA that she could hear the gunshots and helicopters responding to the incident.

She was inside her house when the gunshots rang out, but had no idea her son had been struck until after paramedics rushed him to the hospital.

“No, my son wasn’t an angel,” Adams said. “But my son was not a gangbanger. My son was a football player, and he did not deserve to get shot.”

She hopes someone will come forward with information and help bring some closure to her family.

“If you know what happened, and you’re not saying anything, you’re just as guilty as the person who pulled the trigger,” Adams said.

A walk is planned in honor of Atkins at 4 p.m. Sunday, the anniversary of the killing, along the 1700 block of East 126th Street, near the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323 890-5500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org.