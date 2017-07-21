Sean Spicer Resigns as White House Press Secretary

White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned Friday morning, according to three White House officials.

Spicer’s resignation came after New York financier and former Trump campaign fundraiser Anthony Scaramucci accepted the position as White House communications director.

A White House official and top GOP adviser said President Donald Trump asked Spicer to stay on, but he resigned.

Spicer’s resignation caps off a tumultuous seven-month tenure at the White House podium.

Spicer began his tenure as White House press secretary by taking to the White House briefing room and criticizing reporters for the coverage of Trump’s inauguration crowd size, CNN reported in June.

In subsequent months, he would see the statements he made at the White House podium contradicted by the President — raising questions about the administration’s credibility and Spicer’s ability to speak for Trump with confidence.

