Victims ID’d in Deadly Rollover Car Crash Near Acton; Father Reaching Out for Public’s Help

A 1-year-old infant and 8-year-old boy -- who has now been identified as Keion Jones -- were killed in a rollover crash near Acton on Thursday, and the children's mother who was driving the vehicle -- now identified as Karen Adams -- is said to be paralyzed from the waist down and in critical condition along with a 14-year-old in critical condition and an 8-year-old girl injured -- who has been identified as Kimora Jones, the father of Kimora and Keion, Johnny Jones, has told KTLA.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the 14 Freeway near the Red Rover Mine Road off-ramp at around 6:30 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

The father of 8-year-old Keion and 8-year-old Kimora, who are twins, is now reaching out to the public for help paying medical expenses and funeral costs for his son.

"We're just asking for prayers ... anything that can help my family -- please, I'm begging, please," Jones said.

"I'm asking you all this for my son," Jones said, breaking down into tears. "My son needs all the help he can get."

The family is currently setting up a GoFundMe page to raise money for all the expenses resulting from the tragic crash.

The driver of the vehicle and mother of the three younger children, Karen Adams, is said to be paralyzed and in critical although "stable" condition, according to Jones.

"Their mother is on life support," Jones said, adding that she had a code blue call just minutes before he spoke with KTLA.

Jones said the 14-year-old, who is the nephew of Adams, is also in critical condition and also received a code blue call at the hospital. The 1-year-old baby was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and died on the way to the hospital, officials said.

However, Kimora -- who has a fractured arm -- is now recovering and is conscious and able to speak, Jones said.

"They have her highly sedated on medicine. She's in a lot of pain," Jones said of his daughter.

The identities of the 1-year-old and 14-year-old are not currently known.

The vehicle had veered to the right before hitting an embankment and overturning, CHP officials said.