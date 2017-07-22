About 120 Acres Burn in Wildfire Near Running Springs

About 120 acres have burned in a wildfire in the San Bernardino National Forest near Running Springs Saturday afternoon.

The so-called Dollar Fire was first reported about 1:30 p.m. off Highway 330 and Old City Creek Road.

Mostly chaparral is burning, according to the incident information page on the blaze.

San Bernardino National Forest officials are in command of the incident and several helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft are also on scene. CalFire is also assisting in the blaze, officials tweeted.

Highway 330 remains open and no evacuations have been ordered.

Weather conditions in the area are being described as warm and dry.

Firefighters are also battling another blaze about 7 miles away near Piedmont Drive and Siene Avenue in Highland, according to InciWeb. About 15 to 20 acres has burned in the Seine Fire.

CAL FIRE is assisting the @SanBernardinoNF w/ a fire off Hwy 330 & Old City Creek Rd, SW of Running Springs (San Bernardino Co) #DollarFire pic.twitter.com/QoqQDb2FPP — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 22, 2017