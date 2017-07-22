Corvette Left Mangled After Double-Fatal Crash in Irvine; Man Critically Injured

A Chevrolet Corvette was left mangled after a violent crash that killed two women and critically injured a man early Saturday.

The single-vehicle crash was reported about 2:20 a.m. along Jamboree Road between Main Street and Kelvin Avenue.

Irvine Police officers and Orange County Fire Authority firefighters responded and that the two women who were in a Chevrolet Corvette had died.

The man was critically injured and taken to a hospital. Corvettes typically seat two people, but police said all three were riding in the sports car.

A photo taken at the scene shows the mangled vehicle.

Police said a fire hydrant was sheared off in the crash and the water was shut off.

Jamboree was closed between Main and Kelvin during the investigation.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective Jonathan Cherney at 949-724-7024 or jcherney@cityofirvine.org.