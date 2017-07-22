John Heard, Known for Roles in ‘Home Alone,’ ‘The Sopranos,’ Dies at 72

Posted 7:29 AM, July 22, 2017, by

Actor John Heard arrives at the Screen Actors Guild & SAGIndie Breakthrough Filmmakers Party at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Nov. 9, 2010. (Credit: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

Actor John Heard, who appeared in numerous film and TV roles but was perhaps best known as the dad in the “Home Alone” series, has died at 72, Variety reports.

The Emmy-nominated actor was reportedly found dead in a Palo Alto hotel where he was recovering from back surgery.

He appeared several classic films from the ’80s and ’90s including in “Big,” “Beaches” and “The Pelican Brief,” as well as numerous hit TV shows such as “The Sopranos,” “Miami Vice” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.