Man Held on Suspicion of Murder After Teen Tumbles From Back of Pickup in Jurupa Valley

A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday on suspicion of killing a 14-year-old boy who apparently fell out of the back of a moving pickup in Jurupa Valley, authorities said.

Deputies were called about 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Live Oak and Lakeside drives regarding a possible hit-and-run, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The boy, a resident of Jurupa Valley, was found lying in the road. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation led deputies to suspect Layn Meyer, who was found at a Riverside residence in the 4000 block of Scholes Avenue.

