O.C. District Attorney’s Office Investigates Inmate Death in Latest Incident to Roil Jail System

The Orange County district attorney’s office is investigating the jailhouse death of a 27-year-old man convicted of car theft who was sharing a cell with a man charged with two murders.

In the latest incident to roil the county’s jail system, Danny Pham was found dead in his cell July 3, a few days shy of completing his 180-day sentence.

Pham’s attorney Michael Guisti said in an interview Saturday that Marvin Magallanes, an Anaheim man accused of killing two homeless men, was placed in Pham’s cell. Guisti said reliable sources told him that Magallanes had killed Pham.

Efforts to reach the district attorney Saturday were unsuccessful.

