Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, July 22nd, 2017

Happy Saturday! Let's play and let's learn something new! Here are some "GAYLE ON THE GO!" suggestions! Enjoy!
Sawdust Art & Craft Festival
935 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach
949 494 3030
Sawdustartfestival.org
Enjoy the 51 annual Sawdust Art and Craft Festival. Find two-hundred fascinating artists and their one-of-a-kind creations.
New this year? SAWDUST ART CLASSES AFTER DARK. Class dates and prices vary. Check the website: sawdustartfestival.org for details.
-0-
Superhero Day!
Battleship Iowa
250 South Harbor Boulevard
San Pedro
877–446-9261
pacificbattleship.com
Channel your inner Superman, your inner Spiderman, or your inner Wonder Woman at SUPER HERO DAY aboard the Battleship Iowa in San Pedro.
Come as your favorite crime fighter and receive a special general admission discount.
-0-
Free!
PETA Summer Kind Market
PETA Empathy Center
2624 Sunset Boulevard
Los Angeles
peta.org
The NEW PETA Empathy Center in Los Angeles is the location for PETA’s Summer Kind Market. Find fashion, beauty, snacks, décor and more under one roof.
-0-
Free Class!
Growing Citrus in the Home Garden @ 9am
Armstrong Garden Centers
armstronggarden.com
Learn how to do this! Grow citrus in your home garden at a free class courtesy Armstrong Garden Centers. Check the Armstrong website to find an Armstrong expert near you!
-0-
3rd Annual Pow! Wow! Long Beach Festival
The Varden
335 Pacific Avenue
Long Beach
powwowlongbeach.com
Artists are adding a lot of color to Long Beach at the 3rd Annual Pow Wow!
They’re making art murals accessible, free of charge to community, and creating Instagram worthy backdrops for visitors to enjoy.
-0-
Delicious Little Tokyo
Little Tokyo
Second Street
Los Angeles
golittletokyo.com/delicious
It’s a weekend of delicious food and drinks harvested from the streets of Little Tokyo at the “Delicious Little Tokyo” event, invites foodies to experience the restaurants Little Tokyo has to offer.
-0-
dineL.A.
Various Los Angeles Restaurants
discoverlosangeles.com/dinela-los-angeles-restaurant-week
Eat fabulously! It’s dineLA time. Enjoy several days of lunch and dinner fabulousness feasting on a variety of specially priced menus all over Los Angeles now through Friday, July 28th.
Find a participating restaurant at the website: discoverlosangeles.com/dinela-los-angeles-restaurant-week
-0-
World War One & Early Aircraft
Planes of Fame Air Museum
14998 Cal Aero Drive
Chino
909 597 3722
planesoffame.org
This is “WINGS”, the first silent film honored with the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 1927 Oscar Award ceremony. See this historic movie and learn about World War Two aircraft at a special presentation at the Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino.
-0-
AVP Hermosa Beach Open
Hermosa Beach Pier
South Side
1 Pier Avenue
Hermosa Beach
avp.com
There’s high flying going on WITHOUT an airplane at the Association of Volleyball Professionals, AVP Hermosa Beach Open.
Olympians Phil Dalhausser and April Ross are among the more than 50 competitors.
-0-
Neon Noir Cruise
Museum of Neon Art
216 South Brand Boulevard
Glendale
818 696 2149
Neonmona.org
Saturday Night every can enjoy a nighttime bus tour of neon signs, movie marquees and permanent installations of contemporary neon art in downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood.
This is the Museum of Neon Arts “Neon Cruise”, which gets underway at 6:30pm.
-0-
Farm Fresh Fun!
2017 Orange County Fair
Now through Sunday, August 13th
88 Fair Drive
Costa Mesa
714 708 1500
ocfair.com
There’s “farm fresh fun” night and day at the 2017 Orange County Fair.
There are new rides, new food, and new critters at this traditional celebration of Summer.
-0-
Have a GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-0-
HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:
PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.
Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community
-0-0-0-