Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, July 22nd, 2017

Happy Saturday! Let's play and let's learn something new! Here are some "GAYLE ON THE GO!" suggestions! Enjoy!

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

Sawdustartfestival.org

Enjoy the 51 annual Sawdust Art and Craft Festival. Find two-hundred fascinating artists and their one-of-a-kind creations.

New this year? SAWDUST ART CLASSES AFTER DARK. Class dates and prices vary. Check the website: sawdustartfestival.org for details.

Superhero Day!

Battleship Iowa

250 South Harbor Boulevard

San Pedro

877–446-9261

pacificbattleship.com

Channel your inner Superman, your inner Spiderman, or your inner Wonder Woman at SUPER HERO DAY aboard the Battleship Iowa in San Pedro.

Come as your favorite crime fighter and receive a special general admission discount.

Free!

PETA Summer Kind Market

PETA Empathy Center

2624 Sunset Boulevard

Los Angeles

peta.org

The NEW PETA Empathy Center in Los Angeles is the location for PETA’s Summer Kind Market. Find fashion, beauty, snacks, décor and more under one roof.

Free Class!

Growing Citrus in the Home Garden @ 9am

Armstrong Garden Centers

armstronggarden.com

Learn how to do this! Grow citrus in your home garden at a free class courtesy Armstrong Garden Centers. Check the Armstrong website to find an Armstrong expert near you!

3rd Annual Pow! Wow! Long Beach Festival

The Varden

335 Pacific Avenue

Long Beach

powwowlongbeach.com

Artists are adding a lot of color to Long Beach at the 3rd Annual Pow Wow!

They’re making art murals accessible, free of charge to community, and creating Instagram worthy backdrops for visitors to enjoy.

Delicious Little Tokyo

Little Tokyo

Second Street

Los Angeles

golittletokyo.com/delicious

It’s a weekend of delicious food and drinks harvested from the streets of Little Tokyo at the “Delicious Little Tokyo” event, invites foodies to experience the restaurants Little Tokyo has to offer.

dineL.A.

Various Los Angeles Restaurants

discoverlosangeles.com/dinela-los-angeles-restaurant-week

Eat fabulously! It’s dineLA time. Enjoy several days of lunch and dinner fabulousness feasting on a variety of specially priced menus all over Los Angeles now through Friday, July 28th.

Find a participating restaurant at the website: discoverlosangeles.com/dinela-los-angeles-restaurant-week

World War One & Early Aircraft

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino

909 597 3722

planesoffame.org

This is “WINGS”, the first silent film honored with the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 1927 Oscar Award ceremony. See this historic movie and learn about World War Two aircraft at a special presentation at the Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino.

AVP Hermosa Beach Open

Hermosa Beach Pier

South Side

1 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

avp.com

There’s high flying going on WITHOUT an airplane at the Association of Volleyball Professionals, AVP Hermosa Beach Open.

Olympians Phil Dalhausser and April Ross are among the more than 50 competitors.

Neon Noir Cruise

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale

818 696 2149

Neonmona.org

Saturday Night every can enjoy a nighttime bus tour of neon signs, movie marquees and permanent installations of contemporary neon art in downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood.

This is the Museum of Neon Arts “Neon Cruise”, which gets underway at 6:30pm.

Farm Fresh Fun!

2017 Orange County Fair

Now through Sunday, August 13th

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

There’s “farm fresh fun” night and day at the 2017 Orange County Fair.

There are new rides, new food, and new critters at this traditional celebration of Summer.

Have a GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

