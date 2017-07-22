× Social Media Star Jake Paul Leaves Role on Disney Channel Show After Stunts Cause Stir

Social media star Jake Paul is parting ways with the Disney Channel after his stunts recently caused a stir in his Beverly Grove neighborhood, the actor announced on Twitter Saturday.

“My team, Disney Channel, and I have come to the agreement it’s finally time for me to move from the Disney family and ‘Bizaardvark’,” Paul said in the statement, referring to his show on the channel.

The network also released a statement saying that they thank Paul for his work.

“We’ve mutually agreed that Jake Paul will leave his role on the Disney Channel series ‘Bizaardvark.’” the statement reads. “We thank Jake for his good work on the TV series for the past 18 months and extend our best wishes to him.”

Aside from his role on the show, Paul has also become an internet sensation thanks to his eye-catching stunts that include lighting furniture on fire in an empty swimming pool.

Paul has over 8.5 million followers on social media platforms including Instagram and YouTube.

A neighborhood meeting is planned to discuss the possibility of filing a class-action public nuisance lawsuit against the 20-year-old.

Love you all! Thanks for the support❤️ Can't wait to continue to grow and conquer🙌🏼 Jake Paulers always rise💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/1dk4CC6eAS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 23, 2017