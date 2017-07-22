Water Main Break Causes Flooding in Bel-Air Neighborhood: LAFD

A water main break Saturday afternoon caused flooding in a Bel-Air neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters responded about 12:20 p.m. to the 10900 block of Chalon Road when a homeowner reported low water pressure and flooding in their garage.

Firefighters discovered the water main break and an unknown amount of water had flooded the street and nearby homes, said Battalion Chief David Spence.

Firefighters were able to divert the water into four drains and the Department of Water and Power also responded.

Roads near the break were closed during the clean up.

It is unknown how much water flowed from the 12-inch water break and how much damage it caused, Spence said.

No evacuations were issued during the incident.