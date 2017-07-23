16-Year-Old Girl Arrested in Connection With Fatally Stabbing Apple Valley Man: Police

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with fatally stabbing an Apple Valley man, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials announced Sunday.

The incident was reported about 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the 12700 block of Kiowa Road.

Responding deputies found a man dead inside the apartment, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Investigators believe the girl was at the victim’s apartment when an altercation occurred and the girl allegedly stabbed the victim, a 79-year-old man, several times.

The girl then left the apartment and took the victim’s car, according to the news release. He was identified as Willie Hunter.

Investigators found the girl and took her into custody after interviewing her.

The relationship between the victim and suspect was not disclosed, but investigators said the pair knew each other.

No further details have been released on the incident.

Anyone with information about the crime can call Detective Justin Giles at 909-387-3589