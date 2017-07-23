40 Acre Fire Prompts Voluntary Evacuations in La Verne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 40 acre fire Sunday prompted voluntary evacuations in a La Verne neighborhood, fire officials said.

The blaze was first reported about 3:45 p.m. near Baseline Road and Rodeo Lane and spread quickly. About 6:45 p.m. the blaze was reported at 40 acres and was 50 percent contained, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters from the La Verne and L.A. County fire departments were able to stop the progress of the blaze, dubbed the Rodeo Fire.

Inspector Gustavo Media told KTLA that a combination of ground and aerial resources fought the fire aggressively.

A voluntary evacuation was in order for Live Oak Canyon while homes were briefly threatened, but it was lifted sometime after 7 p.m.

Three L.A. County firefighters were transported to local hospitals with minor heat-related injuries, officials said.

Firefighters and law enforcement officials were expected to work through the night to prevent flare ups.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Another fire burned about 100 acres in High Rd & Santa Rosa Rd, Lucerne Valley, Cal Fire officials reported.

The High Fire was reported about 20 minutes after the blaze in La Verne and apparently began near the intersection of High and Santa Rosa roads.

The areas of East High Road and East Bueno Road, along with South Sutter Road and North Santa Rosa Road were evacuated.

UPDATE: #RodeoFire 40 acres w/ 50% containment. Voluntary evacuatons have been lifted. 2 copters from @LACoFireAirOps @LAFD remain onscene. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) July 24, 2017

KTLA's Sarah Fenton contributed to this story.