At Least 24 Dead in Kabul Car Bomb Attack

At least 24 people have been killed in a car bomb attack in Kabul on Monday morning, according to an Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman. At least 42 others were injured in the blast.

The blast occurred around 6:40 a.m. local time (7:10 pm PT), when a Toyota Corolla exploded in the city’s Police District 3, Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish told CNN.

The target of the blast was not immediately clear, Danish said. No claim of responsibility has yet been made.

The bombing is the latest in a long line of attacks in the Afghan capital. Last month seven people died when suicide bombers struck the funeral of the son of a senator killed during anti-government protests.

The Taliban denied involvement in that attack, which injured 119 people.