Officials Looking to Curb Cruising on Whittier Boulevard Once More

Lowriders and other car lovers have turned out in force this summer for cruising events on Whittier Boulevard in East L.A., a reminder of decades past when cars would congregate and traverse the boulevard.

But history appears to be repeating itself — with officials looking once again to enforce cruise control.

Last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion, introduced by Supervisor Hilda Solis, to look into enforcement for non-permitted cruising events.

Solis said upward of 2,000 cars have turned out for cruising events, disrupting bus service and shutting down Whittier Boulevard and surrounding streets, despite a 1997 ordinance that prohibits such events.

