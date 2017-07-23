Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, July 23rd, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! Let's relax and learn something new. Here are some Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Enjoy!

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

Sawdustartfestival.org

Enjoy the 51 annual Sawdust Art and Craft Festival. Find two-hundred fascinating artists and their one-of-a-kind creations.

New this year? SAWDUST ART CLASSES AFTER DARK. Class dates and prices vary. Check the website: sawdustartfestival.org for details.

-0-

Free!

PETA Summer Kind Market

PETA Empathy Center

2624 Sunset Boulevard

Los Angeles

peta.org

The NEW PETA Empathy Center in Los Angeles is the location for PETA’s Summer Kind Market. Find fashion, beauty, snacks, décor and more under one roof.

-0-

Gamble House Special Summer Family Tours

The Gamble House

4 Westmoreland Place

Pasadena

626 793 3334

GambleHouse.org

Tour the historic Gamble House for a limited time only! There are family tours Sundays in July at 11am. Children 16 and younger are free. Reservations are recommended!

-0-

“Defining Courage Exhibition” @ 11am

Go For Broke National Education Center

355 East 1st Street, Suite 200

Los Angeles

goforbroke.org

This is the “DEFINING COURAGE” in the Little Tokyo’s historic district. It explores the concept of courage through the lives of the young Japanese Americans of World War II and asks modern visitors to act with similar courage in their own lives.

The exhibition is one-of-a-kind in its dynamic, hands-on, and experience-based approach, engaging visitors through participatory learning experiences. These experiences teach the history of the Japanese American World War II story and its relevance to our lives today.

-0-

Registration Open

Special Olympics Southern

California Plane Pull

Long Beach Airport

2830 East Wardlow Road

Long Beach

sosc.org/planepull

Individuals and teams are registering for the Saturday, August 19th, 2017 Special Olympics Plane Pull fundraiser for Special Olympics Southern California.

Participate or donate. Check the website:www.sosc.org/PlanePull

-0-

Delicious Little Tokyo

Little Tokyo

Second Street

Los Angeles

golittletokyo.com/delicious

It’s a weekend of delicious food and drinks harvested from the streets of Little Tokyo at the “Delicious Little Tokyo” event, invites foodies to experience the restaurants Little Tokyo has to offer.

-0-

dineL.A.

Various Los Angeles Restaurants

discoverlosangeles.com/dinela-los-angeles-restaurant-week

Eat fabulously! It’s dineLA time. Enjoy several days of lunch and dinner fabulousness feasting on a variety of specially priced menus all over Los Angeles now through Friday, July 28th.

Find a participating restaurant at the website: discoverlosangeles.com/dinela-los-angeles-restaurant-week

-0-

Seeing Red: 70 Years of Ferrari

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

Petersen Automotive Museum officials are seeing red. No! They’re not upset! They’re celebrating one of the most recognizable manufacturers in automotive history. This is SEEING RED: 70 YEARS OF FERRARI.

The exhibit features ten of the most spectacular and significant cars in the Ferrari brand’s history.

-0-

Something for the Summer!

spcaLA’s Friends for Life Summer Camp™

spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center

7700 East Spring Street

Long Beach

spcaLA.com

This is spcaLA’s Friends for Life Summer Camp, a weeklong day camp for 8-to-13 year olds. Children learn basic care and responsibility for pets while having fun with friends. Scholarships are available.

spcaLA’s Friends for Life Summer Camp is open and available through the end of August.

-0-

AVP Hermosa Beach Open

Hermosa Beach Pier

South Side

1 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

avp.com

There’s high flying going on WITHOUT an airplane at the Association of Volleyball Professionals, AVP Hermosa Beach Open.

Olympians Phil Dalhausser and April Ross are among the more than 50 competitors.

-0-

Farm Fresh Fun!

2017 Orange County Fair

Now through Sunday, August 13th

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

There’s “farm fresh fun” night and day at the 2017 Orange County Fair.

There are new rides, new food, and new critters at this traditional celebration of Summer.

Have a GREAT Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-