Woman Describes Seeing Man Peeping Through Window of Fairfax Apartment Amid Search for Sexual Assault Suspect

A woman described seeing a man watching her through the window of her Fairfax apartment amid an ongoing search for a sexual assault suspect in that neighborhood.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she couldn’t sleep one night this week and was up late watching TV. She heard rustling outside one of her windows and that it sounded like someone was stepping on dry leaves.

She told KTLA that she turned off her TV to hear better and eventually saw a man’s shadow.

“I saw the outline of a man there, which was really scary, and I just screamed at the top of my lungs,” she said.

The woman said the man ran away, and responding officers could not find him when they searched the area

Meanwhile, LAPD are continuing to search for a man who allegedly bound and sexually assaulted two women in the same area on July 3.

The man went into an apartment in the 400 block of North Ogden Drive, confronted two women while armed with a gun and tied them up.

He then sexually assaulted the women and ran away when one of the victims screamed.

The man is described as being 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall to 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 to 180 pounds.

Neighbors said other peeping Tom-like crimes have occurred in the area recently and the the Melrose Action Neighborhood Watch will hold a meeting to address the issue on July 26.

It is unclear if the man who allegedly assaulted the women earlier this month is tied to the recent crimes, but neighbors believe that more than one person may be involved.