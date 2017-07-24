1 in Custody After Standoff With LAPD at Toluca Lake Home

A man was taken into custody after a standoff with Los Angeles police officers at a Toluca Lake home midday Monday.

Officers were called to the 10100 block of Toluca Lake Avenue about 10 a.m., a media relations representative with the Los Angeles Police Department said.

SWAT officers could be seen surrounding the home in the noon hour, and a man was lying face down next to a backyard pool, aerial video from Sky5 showed. Armed officers approached and took the man into custody poolside about 12:30 p.m., Sky5’s video showed.

Police on scene told a KTLA employee that a burglar had tripped an alarm in the home, notifying the homeowners.

A police helicopter spotted the would-be burglar go into the backyard and then back inside the residence about 11 a.m., a police official on scene said.

After being taken into custody, the man was taken to a SWAT truck and then a patrol car, his hands cuffed behind his back.

Further details were not immediately available.