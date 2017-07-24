Ohio Cheerleader Charged After Allegedly Killing Newborn, Burying Baby in Backyard: Report

An 18-year-old former Ohio cheerleader was charged late last week with killing her newborn baby after the deceased infant’s body was found in her backyard in Carlisle, according to The Dayton Daily News.

Brooke Skylar Richardson was arraigned last Friday on a charge of reckless homicide, according to the paper.

The infant’s remains were found buried in Richardson’s a week earlier. The baby died more than two months ago; the coroner’s office has not yet released an official cause of death.

The charge “is based upon evidence that the infant whose remains were discovered at the defendant’s residence in Carlisle one week ago today was born alive and was not a stillborn baby,” Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell told the newspaper.

Richardson, who recently graduated from high school, was described as a good student who helped children with disabilities at a cheer camp, according to her attorney, Charles M. Rittgers. She was planning to go to attend college at the University of Cincinnati, he said.

”She didn’t drink. She wasn’t a partier or a smoker. By all measures a very good girl who helped children,” Rittgers told the newspaper. “She’s by all means a very good person.”

If convicted, Richardson faces up to five years in prison.

She entered a not guilty plea. She has bonded out of jail and has a preliminary hearing set for early next month.