26-Year-Old Woman Missing in Panorama City

A 26-year-old woman has been reported missing in Panorama City, and her family and law enforcement are calling for the public’s help in finding her.

Kristy Denise Castro was last seen Saturday night around 8 p.m. at a grocery store in the 8500 block of Tobias Avenue in Panorama City, according to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Castro is described by LAPD as a 5-foot-3-inch Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes weighing approximately 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black blouse, black yoga pants and blue Nike tennis shoes.

Her family is concerned for her safety as she has not been seen since, officials said.

Anyone who has seen or has information regarding the whereabouts of Castro is urged to contact Detective L. Saiza at 213-996-1800. During non-business hours, contact LAPD at 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded to L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.