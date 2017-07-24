Actress Hilary Duff’s North Hills Home Burglarized in Latest Series of Celebrity Burglaries

Detectives were investigating yet another home burglary targeting a celebrity. This time, police say, actress Hilary Duff was the victim.

Someone broke into the “Younger” starlet’s North Hills home on Thursday, said Officer Drake Madison, spokesman for Los Angeles Police Department. Duff was not home at the time, he said.

Police did not disclose any details on the burglary and stolen items, but TMZ reported that hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry was stolen from the home.

Duff’s spokeswoman told Entertainment Tonight that her family, staff and pets were safe. The “Lizzie McGuire” star’s security team will be working with investigators.

