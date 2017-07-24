2 Children Possibly Being Held Hostage by Domestic Violence Suspect in Azusa: LASD

A domestic violence suspect who is barricaded inside a residence in Azusa on Monday morning is possibly holding two juveniles hostages, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A SWAT team has responded to the 200 block of Ninth Street, where the incident is taking place, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Surrounding homes have been evacuated by the Azusa Police Department “for the safety of residents,” the release stated.

A crisis negotiation team has been brought in to help bring the standoff to a peaceful resolution.

It was unknown if the barricaded man was armed.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Authorities have not released any further information.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#LASD SEB SWAT on scene assisting @AzusaPD operation. Barricaded assault suspect. Please stay clear of Azusa & 9th St. pic.twitter.com/X7LvS7gNBV — SEB (@SEBLASD) July 24, 2017