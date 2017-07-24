BREAKING: Help Sought Identifying 2-Year-Old Boy Found Wandering Alone in North Hills

Body Contouring 101 With Beauty Expert Stacy Cox

Posted 10:42 AM, July 24, 2017, by

Beauty Expert Stacy Cox joined us live with body contouring 101 tips.  Similar to contouring your face with make-up, body contouring involves using light and dark shades to strategically shape areas of the body to look slimmer and more defined (like real-life photoshopping!). For more information on Stacy and all the products featured in the segment, you can go to her website or follow her on social media @StacyCoxBeauty