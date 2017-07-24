Body Contouring 101 With Beauty Expert Stacy Cox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beauty Expert Stacy Cox joined us live with body contouring 101 tips. Similar to contouring your face with make-up, body contouring involves using light and dark shades to strategically shape areas of the body to look slimmer and more defined (like real-life photoshopping!). For more information on Stacy and all the products featured in the segment, you can go to her website or follow her on social media @StacyCoxBeauty