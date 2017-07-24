Eric Modyman, Actor/Director

Eric Modyman is an actor and theater director in the Orange County and Los Angeles areas. As a kid growing up in Whittier, Eric found that his ability to do voices and act out movie scenes served as ways to keep him from being bullied by his classmates. He eventually joined the drama program in his high school, where he excelled at performing over-the-top comedic characters.

When he continued acting beyond high school, however, Eric discovered that the world is full of tough critics. With his confidence challenged, Eric swore off acting. But he wouldn’t stay down and out for long. He found his way back to performing, and began getting opportunities to prove his detractors wrong.

In this episode, Eric talks about his earliest experiences with acting, and how it went from a way to defend himself, to a way to express himself. He also explains how critical audiences, an unsupportive theatre professor, and getting fired from an acting job all led him to giving up on his dreams, and how he eventually found a way to bounce back. He also shares how he got into directing, and how he was able to transform his hobbies into professional work.

