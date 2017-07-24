Help Sought Identifying 2-Year-Old Boy Found Wandering Alone in North Hills Area

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a 2-year-old boy who was found wandering by himself in the North Hills area on Monday morning.

The child was located around 6 a.m. in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Woodman Avenue, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

He is described by LAPD as Hispanic, with a medium complexion, short black hair and brown eyes. The toddler is about 30 inches tall, weighs approximately 35 pounds and speaks only Spanish, the release stated.

Anyone who can identify him or knows his relatives or caregiver is asked to contact detectives at 818-838-9810. Those who would like to leave a tip anonymously can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or go to the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.

No additional information was immediately provided.