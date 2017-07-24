Hollywood Hills Family Asks for Help Finding Missing Dog

Posted 1:27 PM, July 24, 2017, by , Updated at 01:29PM, July 24, 2017

A family is asking for help locating their lost dog, a former mascot of the London Hotel on the Sunset Strip who has been missing for weeks. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 21, 2017.