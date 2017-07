Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is celebrating its 85th anniversary but perhaps the most talked about part of the event is the world-famous Pageant of the Masters. KTLA was invited behind the scenes for a look at how they turn people into living works of art.

Lu Parker reports on the KTLA 5 News at 3pm on 7/21/17.