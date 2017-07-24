Manchester City Legend, Paul Dickov, tells us how the team is helping the Boys and Girls Club of East Los Angeles and gives us a preview of the July 26th match-up between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Sunday, July 23, 2017.
