Manchester City Legend

Posted 5:49 AM, July 24, 2017, by

Manchester City Legend, Paul Dickov, tells us how the team is helping the Boys and Girls Club of East Los Angeles and gives us a preview of the July 26th match-up between Manchester ​​City and Real Madrid at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Sunday, July 23, 2017.