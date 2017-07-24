Money Really Can Buy Happiness, Study on ‘Buying Time’ Shows

They say money can’t buy happiness, but science begs to differ.

An international research team has demonstrated that you really can make yourself happier by paying other people to do your time-consuming chores.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re rich or poor, the new study suggests. If you feel pressed for time, your life satisfaction can be improved by trading money for minutes that you can use as you wish.

The researchers, led by Ashley Whillans, a new professor at the Harvard Business School, began with survey data from nearly 4,500 people from the United States, Canada, Denmark and the Netherlands. Survey-takers were asked whether they paid other people to do “unenjoyable daily tasks” in order to “increase their free time.”

Our new paper in PNAS today shows buying time promotes happiness (led by @ashleywhillans). https://t.co/A0LSkLq39n — Elizabeth Dunn (@DunnHappyLab) July 24, 2017