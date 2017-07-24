Muggy Conditions, Scattered Showers, Possible T-Storms Expected Around Southern California

Gloomy skies and monsoon-type weather rolled into the Southern California area Monday morning, bringing with it scattered showers and the chance of thunderstorms that could linger through Wednesday, forecasters said.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms were expected in Los Angeles and Orange counties through Monday night, the National Weather Service reported. A flash flood watch was in effect through Tuesday morning for some inland areas, specifically in the mountain and desert communities.

Forecasters said increased cloud coverage will develop Monday afternoon, bringing slightly cooler temperatures but with higher humidity.

Highs around Southern California were expected to be in the low 80s, but temperatures were expected to get back to triple-digit heat by the end of the week.

There was also a slight chance of lightning expected at area beaches, the National Weather Service said.

Lake Elsinore, Menifee, Norwalk and Big Bear reported rain Monday afternoon.