Religious Leaders Protest Arrest, Possible Deportation of East L.A. Pastor

The arrest of a pastor during a routine appointment with an immigration officer Monday has sparked protest and sent worry through Los Angeles’ Latino religious community.

Noe Carias, who now leads an evangelical church near Echo Park, was first deported in 1993 after crossing illegally into the United States as a teenager. The Guatemala native then returned to the U.S. and ignored a second deportation order in 1995.

According to lawyer Noemi Ramirez, Carias — who is married to a U.S. citizen — had been granted two, one-year stays in January 2015 and April 2016. Earlier this year, a third stay was denied.

At his immigration check-in Monday morning, Ramirez said, “they decided to say he’s removable because of his ’95 decision.” An official with the agency said more details on Carias’ case were not immediately available.

See the full story on LATimes.com.