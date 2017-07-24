Stockton Teen Arrested After Allegedly Live-Streaming Crash That Killed Her Sister

An 18-year-old woman was arrested Friday in Central California after recording a live video of a crash that left her sister dead, her family said.
Obdulia Sanchez was taken into custody on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving drunk in connection with the fatal crash, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office jail records. She is being held on $300,000 bail.
The California Highway Patrol said Sanchez was driving north of Los Banos when she swerved off the road and over-corrected her turn. She then veered across lanes and crashed into a wire fence, and her car rolled into a field. Her 14-year-old sister was ejected from the vehicle.
A second girl, also 14, was hospitalized after she suffered major trauma to her right leg.
