Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A street vendor in Hollywood had his cart knocked over by a man allegedly holding up a stun gun as he approached him, as seen in video shot by the vendor.

Benjamin Ramirez Silverio told KTLA he was selling snacks and drinks in the area near Vine Street and Santa Monica Boulevard when a man walked up and confronted him, eventually overturning the seller's cart with its contents spilled into the street.

Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 24, 2017.