Style Expert Amanda Garrigus joined us live with fashionable active wear looks for young girls and tweens from ivivva by Lululemon. Amanda also gave us a preview of Ivivva’s collaboration with PB Teen. PBteen has launched an exclusive home décor collection in partnership with ivivva by lululemon, an athletic apparel brand inspired by active girls. The aesthetic of the collection is bright and inspirational, with two different bedroom sets “Stay Gold” and “Be You” with pieces ranging from bedding and desk accessories to a ballet barre and goal boards. The collection features signature prints from ivivva’s Fall 2017 apparel collection. As a brand aimed at inspiring young girls to reach their full potential, the collaboration between ivivva and PBteen brings this to life through functional and vibrant décor pieces. The collection not only offers textiles and furniture, but printed iPhone and iPad cases, perfect for the girl on the move. For more information on the collection, you can go to PBteen or ivivva. For more style advice from Amanda Garrigus, follow her blog.
Stylish Activewear For Young Girls & Tweens With ivivva by Lululemon
