Woman Arrested in Fatal Fontana Hit-and-Run

A 39-year-old woman was arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter following a hit-and-run crash on Friday that left an 18-year-old woman dead, Fontana police said Monday.

Michelle Dobbs was arrested following an investigation into the Friday crash that left at least one person dead, Fontana police said. Authorities first responded to reports of a non-injury hit-and-run crash involving a maroon 2014 Chrysler 300 in the area near Juniper Avenue and Randall Avenue on Friday, officials said, but that crash soon turned fatal for at least one person involved.

An 18-year-old woman inside a vehicle involved in the crash was injured and transported to Kaiser Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

At the scene of the crash, a white woman and two white men were seen running from the maroon Chrysler before officers arrived, according to witness accounts given to law enforcement.

On Saturday, after further investigating the incident, Fontana detectives served a search warrant at a location on San Bernardino Avenue that led to the arrest of Dobbs, police said.

Authorities said Dobbs admitted to being the driver of the maroon Chrysler at the time of the crash. She was later booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of vehicular manslaughter.

Detectives also interviewed two men, one of whom was released while the other was booked at West Valley Detention Center for an unrelated outstanding warrant, police said.

The incident is still under investigation so it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Fontana Police Department at 909-350-7700.