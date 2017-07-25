1-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle in Fontana; Investigation Underway

A 1-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana Tuesday morning, prompting a police investigation, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the 16500 block of El Revino Drive around 10:20 a.m., according to a Fontana Police Department news release.

A citizen was performing CPR on the child when police arrived.

Life-saving measures continued on the little boy, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

He has not yet been identified.

Sky5 aerial video over the scene showed the boy’s body covered by a sheet, in the middle of some sort of triangular barrier that was set up near the driveway of a home.

A white SUV could be seen parked in the middle of the road, thought it was not immediately clear if that was the vehicle that fatally struck the child.

Fontana police’s Major Accident Investigation Team is working to determine the cause of the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.