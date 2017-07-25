2 Women Sought After Crashing Car Through Mexican Restaurant in Kansas City to Get Out of ‘Locked’ Parking Lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday released a photo of two women suspected of crashing a vehicle through a popular Mexican restaurant earlier this month, causing at least $200,000 in damages before they fled the scene.

The incident occurred on July 1, after the two women returned to their car in the Ponak's parking lot and discovered they couldn't get out because the gate was locked, according to KTLA sister station WDAF in Kansas City.

The two women apparently hatched a plan to get the car out by getting it over the railroad tracks behind the restaurant; instead, they backed the car into the restaurant's kitchen and caused major structural damage.

“The damage is more extensive than we imagined," Ponak's General Manager John Greer told WDAF. "We thought it would be $30,000 to $40,000 and it’s turned out being a high estimate of up to $200,000 to $220,000 to fix this wall."

Grainy surveillance images captured the two women involved. However, after hearing what had happened, customers scoured through online photos of an event that took place nearby that night in effort to get better photos of the pair, the station reported.

That effort led to a picture that appeared to match the women in the surveillance video, and police tweeted out the photo on Monday.

"I'm glad that I have a pretty loyal following and people that do care," Greer said. "We’ve been here over 42 years and we are one of the mainstays on the Boulevard, so it makes me feel good and hopefully something will come out of this, someone will recognize these two people on here.”

Some commenters on Twitter said they knew the names of the two women, and pointed to accounts that appeared to have been deactivated as of Tuesday morning.

It was not immediately clear, however, if those tips led to any arrests yet.

Updated pic of 2 suspects who hit @PonaksKitchen building July 1 and fled. If you recognize them, call 816-474-TIPS pic.twitter.com/2b29CD2Sx8 — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) July 24, 2017