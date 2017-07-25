93-Year-Old Woman Fatally Stabbed at Long Beach Assisted Living Facility; Police Arrest Female Roommate

A 93-year-old woman was fatally stabbed Monday at an assisted living facility in Long Beach, and her female roommate was arrested in connection with the crime.

A 93-year-old woman was fatally stabbed July 24, 2017 at an assisted living facility in Long Beach. (Credit: Google Street View)

Police responded about 3:17 p.m to the facility, located in the 3100 block of Artesia Boulevard, and found the victim, Alice Pritchard, with stab wounds to her upper torso, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

Pritchard’s roommate, 65-year-old Linda Womack, was detained by officers at the scene and later booked on suspicion of the fatal stabbing, police said.

Womack was being held on $2 million bail.

The motive for the attack was unknown.

 