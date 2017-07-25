Anaheim Man Sentenced to 115 Years for Assaulting Women While Claiming to Be a Policeman

A man who pretended to be a police officer by flashing a badge and handgun before assaulting two women in the Hollywood area was sentenced to 115 years to life in prison on Tuesday, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors said Christoph Moore, a 41-year-old man from Anaheim, stopped two women in the Hollywood area on two separate occasions and pretended to be a police officer during the month of November in 2015. In one instance, he pulled out a badge and a handgun and then threatened a woman after fondling her, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said.

He inappropriately touched another woman after showing her a police officer’s badge less than a week later, the DA’s offie said.

A month earlier, in October, Moore had tried sexually assaulting another woman, prosecutors said.

Moore entered a store and locked himself inside with the female owner and then forced the woman to take her clothes office, the DA’s office said. He fled the scene when the victim’s ex-husband arrived to the store, prosecutors said.

Last month, Moore was found guilty of charges including assault to commit sexual assault, second-degree burglary, criminal threats, grand theft and two counts of false imprisonment by violence, prosecutors said. He was also found guilty of three counts of unlawful use of a badge and one count of sexual battery.