A bicyclist was chased by a German Shepherd into a moving truck in Riverside.

The man was cycling away from the dog when he crashed into a truck and had to be hospitalized after, according to family members who spoke with KTLA. He underwent surgery on Monday and is recovering.

But the Riverside County Animal Shelter, where the dog is currently staying, has still not located the animal's owners.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 24, 2017.