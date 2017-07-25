Dead Body of 32-Year-Old Missing Hiker Found in River at Kings Canyon National Park

The dead body of a 32-year-old female hiker from Japan first discovered submerged in the Kings River has been recovered and identified, officials from the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks said Tuesday.

Rika Morita was reportedly hiking along the Pacific Crest Trail that passes through the Sierra Nevada Mountains, park officials said, before her body was found submerged in the South Fork of the Kings River on Sunday.

She was last seen around July 8 in the Rae Lakes area, park officials said.

A group of hikers discovered the body in the river — at an alternative water crossing at about 10,000 ft elevation — in the heart of Kings Canyon National Park, officials said.

On Monday, park personnel and aviation staff recovered the body and had the remains transferred to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office, according to park officials.

The body was later identified as Morita.

In a news release about Morita’s body being found, park officials said that hikers should be extra careful when going over water crossings because “rapid snow melt continues at high elevations, resulting in dangerous water crossings and persistent snow and ice.”

“Wilderness travelers are encouraged to have flexible plans and scout for the safest locations and times to cross, which may not be the same as in previous years, or at regular trail crossing locations,” the news release states.