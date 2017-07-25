× Draymond Green Sued in L.A. by Couple Alleging Assault at Michigan Restaurant

Woodland Hills attorney Lisa Bloom on Tuesday announced a new lawsuit against Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green, alleging assault, battery and related claims. Jermaine Edmondson, a former Michigan State University football player, said he and his girlfriend Bianca bumped into Green at a Michigan restaurant, where the alleged confrontation occurred. Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on July 25, 2017.

Here is my announcement re a new case we are filing against NBA star Draymond Green tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/okpDqPme6r — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 24, 2017