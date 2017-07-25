Draymond Green Sued in L.A. by Couple Alleging Assault at Michigan Restaurant

Posted 5:42 PM, July 25, 2017, by

Draymond Green is stopped by coach Steve Kerr from confronting the referee following a call during Game 5 of the 2015 NBA Finals on June 14, 2015, at the Oracle Arena in Oakland. (Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Woodland Hills attorney Lisa Bloom on Tuesday announced a new lawsuit against Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green, alleging assault, battery and related claims. Jermaine Edmondson, a former Michigan State University football player, said he and his girlfriend Bianca bumped into Green at a Michigan restaurant, where the alleged confrontation occurred. Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on July 25, 2017.