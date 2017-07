All lanes on the eastbound 10 Freeway east of the 605 Freeway are blocked after a helium truck overturned there at about 8:00 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

The big rig was carrying helium and a team for hazardous materials is inspecting the scene to determine if there was any leakage, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig said. There were no reported injuries, she said.