FBI, LAPD Warn About ‘Virtual Kidnapping’ Ransom Schemes

More than 80 people, many in Southern California, have been targeted by scammers claiming to have kidnapped the victims’ loved ones in a series of crimes that authorities call “virtual kidnapping for ransom schemes.”

Los Angeles police and the FBI planned a joint afternoon news conference Tuesday to draw public attention to the crimes, urging anyone who believes they’ve been targeted to contact law enforcement.

Authorities said they will discuss has been a “recent development” in the investigation into the schemes.

Those targeted are contacted over the phone by schemes who attempt to manipulate the victims into believing their loved ones have been kidnapped – in an attempt to quickly extort ransom payments.

Complaints about such schemes have been made nationwide, the FBI said in an advisory. The scheme is “prevalent in the Southwest border region” of the U.S.

In spring, KTLA sister station KSTU in Salt Lake City spoke to a Utah father who was twice targeted by a man who claimed to have kidnapped his 13-year-old daughter.

“I heard a young girl crying, saying, ‘Daddy, daddy I’m scared,’ then the kid voice went away and a man came on and told me he kidnapped my daughter and if I ever wanted to see her again I would not tell anybody or hang up,” victim Jeff Weber told KSTU.

While keeping the scammer on the phone, the man was able to enlist coworkers to confirm with his wife that his daughter was safe at school.

“It scared me to death. The guy says, ‘You know I’ll kill her. You’ll never see her again. You’ll be paying for a funeral.’”

Weber contacted police. Then another extortion attempt was made a few days later, in a call that Weber recorded.

At Tuesday’s event at Los Angeles Police Department headquarters, other victims of the schemes will be present.