Gov. Brown Signs Climate Change Law to Extend California's Unique Cap-and-Trade Program

Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation on Tuesday to extend California’s cap-and-trade program, solidifying the state’s battle against global warming as President Trump withdraws from the fight in Washington.

The legislation, Assembly Bill 398, will keep cap and trade operating until 2030 rather than letting it expire in 2020. The five-year-old program, the only one of its kind in the country, requires companies to buy permits to release greenhouse gas emissions.

“You’re here witnessing one of the key milestones in turning around this carbonized world into a decarbonized sustainable future,” Brown said.

It was the same location used by former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2006 when he signed Assembly Bill 32, which provided the foundation for cap and trade. Schwarzenegger, a Republican, joined Brown on Tuesday, providing a bipartisan display of continuity.

