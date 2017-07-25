LASD Investigating ‘Alarming and Disturbing’ Claims of Deputy Misconduct With Youth in Mentoring Program

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating allegations of misconduct involving a deputy and a member of the agency’s youth mentoring program.

The “alarming and disturbing” claims were discovered during a countywide review of the agency’s Explorer program and appear to be isolated, the department said in a statement released Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Explorer program is a volunteer opportunity for about 400 people ages 14 through 20 as a way to build confidence and maturity while learning about the law enforcement profession.

The department’s investigation follows a scandal at the Los Angeles Police Department in which an officer was charged last week with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old member of that agency’s cadet program. The ordeal was uncovered after three cadets were caught riding in stolen police cars.

