Man Breaks into Canoga Park Home; Suspect Is at Large

A man broke into a Canoga Park apartment by climbing in through a woman’s bedroom window, and he took off running when other family members ran into the room, the woman has told KTLA.

Valerie Anzueto said she was sleeping when the strange man climbed in through her window after ripping the screen to get through. She said the man managed to steal some cash before running away when other family members came into the room.

Local law enforcement said they are investigating the break-in.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 25, 2017.